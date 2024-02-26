Synopsys’ (SNPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $660.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.60.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
