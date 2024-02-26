Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $624.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $575.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.39. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

