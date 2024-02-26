Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,386 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.