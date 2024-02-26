Sunrun’s (RUN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $19.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RUN. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Trading Down 6.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.