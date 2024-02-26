Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $33,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.