Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN opened at $61.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

