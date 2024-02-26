Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.23.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $902.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.