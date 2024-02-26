Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.