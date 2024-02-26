Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50,990 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 50,990 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 147,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,141. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

