Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,120 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,120 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

VMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. 60,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.