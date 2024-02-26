Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.52. The stock had a trading volume of 760,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,354. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $269.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.41 and its 200-day moving average is $234.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

