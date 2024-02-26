Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

