Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

GDX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,203,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,334,219. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.