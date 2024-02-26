Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.11. 926,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,133. The company has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.41 and its 200-day moving average is $414.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

