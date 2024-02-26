Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,283 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $106.38. 2,156,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

