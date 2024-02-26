Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,144 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. 307,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,498. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

