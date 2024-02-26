Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,623,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,644,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

