Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.19. 3,299,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.09. The company has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

