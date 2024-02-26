Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average is $226.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $252.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

