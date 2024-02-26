Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 984,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,217. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,607 shares of company stock worth $2,933,445 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

