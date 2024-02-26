Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after buying an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 658,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

