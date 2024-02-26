Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,478 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $154.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

