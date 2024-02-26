Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYK traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.46. 970,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.10. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

