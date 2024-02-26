Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.46. The stock had a trading volume of 970,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

