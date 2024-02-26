Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52.84 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $182.65 million and approximately $52.84 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.01 or 0.05979051 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00020955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,979,448 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.