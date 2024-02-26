Stonepine Capital Management LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 951,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Assertio comprises approximately 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Assertio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,194 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 489.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 402,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

