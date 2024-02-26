Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $47.34 Million Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,807 shares during the period. Evolus accounts for approximately 15.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Evolus worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Evolus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evolus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Evolus by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. 517,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $827.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Evolus news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,037 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

