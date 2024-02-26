Stonepine Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,465,865 Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) by 431.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465,865 shares during the period. Gamida Cell comprises 2.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Gamida Cell worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

GMDA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 2,466,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,388. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14.

GMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

