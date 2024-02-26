StockNews.com Lowers SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $67.29 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

