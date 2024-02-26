StockNews.com Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

