StockNews.com Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.31. Materialise has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Materialise by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 380,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

