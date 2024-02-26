StockNews.com Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get JOYY alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YY

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in JOYY by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 67,358.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 18.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,875 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.