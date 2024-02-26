StockNews.com Lowers Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.