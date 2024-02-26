StockNews.com Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $616.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

