StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

