StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.85.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
