StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.3 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Insider Transactions at LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.