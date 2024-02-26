StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 1.3 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.
Insider Transactions at LiqTech International
In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
