StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

