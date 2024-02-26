StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $373,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 45,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

