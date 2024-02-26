StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.63. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Stories

