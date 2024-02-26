StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

