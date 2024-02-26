StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMGN. William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,452 shares of company stock worth $9,901,225. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after buying an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $164,398,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $164,241,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $158,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

