StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

