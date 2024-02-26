StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,801,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

