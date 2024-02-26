StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

