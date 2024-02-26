StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.
