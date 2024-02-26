STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

