Stilwell Value LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.03% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.19%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

