Stilwell Value LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First US Bancshares makes up about 1.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 2.44% of First US Bancshares worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About First US Bancshares

(Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.