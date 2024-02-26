Stifel Nicolaus Trims Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price to $56.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

