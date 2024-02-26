Stifel Nicolaus Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $9.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

AGL stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in agilon health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

