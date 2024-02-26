Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $11.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Bally’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

BALY stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $467.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

